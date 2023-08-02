‘He’s gone’ - winger makes feelings clear about ‘surprise’ Newcastle United transfer

Tonali bid farewell to his boyhood club AC Milan last month as he joined Newcastle for £52million. The 23-year-old midfielder played 130 times for Milan, scoring seven goals after joining from Brescia in 2020.

He is now part of the Newcastle squad who could face the Serie A side in the upcoming 2023-24 Champions League group stage.

Since Tonali’s Italian record sale, AC Milan has reinvested the money in several new signings including Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic from Chelsea. Both players had previously been linked with a move to Newcastle but nothing materialised.

Portuguese winger Rafael Leao has been pleased with Milan’s transfer business so far while also recognising the hole left in the squad following the sale of his ‘really good friend’ Tonali.

“The club made good transfers,” he told Milan Reports. “I like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, [Christian] Pulisic and Tijjani [Reijnders], and I feel that the team is stronger now. We are looking forward to this season to reach our goals: To win a Scudetto, for example, and going forward in the Champions League.

“Sandro was an important player for us but now he’s gone. I was a really good friend of his. I wish him the best in the Premier League. I think another two or three players will join our team and the squad will be complete.”

Earlier in the summer, Leao expressed his surprise at Tonali’s departure.

“He is an important player for [AC Milan], I didn’t expect him to leave,” Leao admitted back in June. “He made the difference in midfield, I saw him as [Gennaro] Gattuso’s heir because he’s been a Milan fan since he was a child, he was someone I would see at Milan for many years.

“We have a good relationship, I wish him good luck for the U21 Euros and much success in his new adventure.”