Newcastle opened their Premier League campaign in the best way possible as they went top of the table with a 5-1 win against Aston Villa. But successive defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton have left Eddie Howe’s side in an unfamiliar position.

The Magpies host Brentford at St James’ Park on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) before opening their Champions League group stage campaign at AC Milan on Tuesday (5:45pm kick-off).

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list...

Sven Botman - ankle

An ankle injury picked up against Liverpool ruled Sven Botman out of the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out after a late fitness call was made.

Newcastle will be hoping the international break has provided Botman enough time to recover.

Expected return: 16/09 - Brentford (H)

Elliot Anderson - knock

Elliot Anderson withdrew from the Scotland senior squad after picking up a knock in training and missed out on his first cap as a result.

The 20-year-old has returned to Newcastle and will be assessed ahead of the weekend’s match.

Expected return: 16/09 - Brentford (H)

Sandron Tonali - muscle fatigue

Sandro Tonali missed Italy’s 2-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday night due to a ‘slight muscle injury’ according to Sky Sport Italia and will be assessed upon his return to Newcastle.

Tonali has started all four Premier League games for Newcastle so far this season but will be seen as a doubt for Saturday’s game pending further assessment. The 23-year-old midfielder will be keen to be available for his potential return to AC Milan with Newcastle in the Champions League next week.

Expected return: 19/09 - AC Milan (A)

Javier Manquillo - groin

Javier Manquillo has been out for over a month with a groin injury but has recently returned to training. He didn’t make the trip to Brighton and the signing of Tino Livramento from Southampton has seen the Spaniard fall down the pecking order.

He should be available for selection in Newcastle’s next match though he may not make the bench for tactical reasons rather than fitness.

Expected return: 16/09 - Brentford (H)

Joe Willock - Achilles

Joe Willock has been out of action for Newcastle since May. After suffering a set-back with his hamstring injury, Willock was initially ruled out until after the international break by Howe.

But the midfielder has now suffered a separate Achilles injury that is set to rule him out for another six weeks. He has been in Spain during the international break to work on his recovery. By the time Willock is expected to be back available, he will have missed five months of competitive football.

Expected return: 21/10 - Crystal Palace (H)

Emil Krafth - ACL

Emil Krafth has missed over a year of football following a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up at Tranmere Rovers last August.

The Swedish defender was spotted in training last week. Given the period of time Krafth has spent on the sidelines, it could still be a while before we see him back in the first-team picture.