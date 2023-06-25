News you can trust since 1849
Sandro Tonali transfer clause 'revealed' ahead of Newcastle United move

Sandro Tonali's move to Newcastle United is set to be confirmed in the coming days.

Miles Starforth
Miles Starforth
Published 25th Jun 2023

AC Milan will net a resale fee if Newcastle United sell Sandro Tonali, according to a report.

Tonali is set to join the Premier League club in a £60million deal, with the move expected to be announced in the coming days.

The 23-year-old midfielder, with Italy's squad for the European Under-21 Championship, underwent a medical in Cluj, Romania, on Friday after agreeing a six-year deal.

And Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a 10% sell-on clause has been inserted into the deal.

Romano said: "AC Milan will have 10% sell-on clause included into Sandro Tonali’s deal – done and sealed with Newcastle."