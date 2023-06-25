Sandro Tonali transfer clause 'revealed' ahead of Newcastle United move
Sandro Tonali's move to Newcastle United is set to be confirmed in the coming days.
AC Milan will net a resale fee if Newcastle United sell Sandro Tonali, according to a report.
Tonali is set to join the Premier League club in a £60million deal, with the move expected to be announced in the coming days.
The 23-year-old midfielder, with Italy's squad for the European Under-21 Championship, underwent a medical in Cluj, Romania, on Friday after agreeing a six-year deal.
And Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a 10% sell-on clause has been inserted into the deal.