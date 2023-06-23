Newcastle United are edging closer to completing a record deal for Sandro Tanoli.

Club officials arrived at Italy's team hotel in Romania along with their AC Milan counterparts earlier today to finalise Tanoli's move to St James' Park.

The club has agreed a deal worth around £60million for the AC Milan midfielder, who is with Italy's Under-21 squad for the European Under-21 Championship.

La Gazetta dello Sport claim that Tonali left the hotel this afternoon to undergo a medical following talks in Milan this week involving Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth and Steve Nickson, the club's head of recruitment.

The move is said to be in the "final stages".

Nickson has travelled to Cluj, along with Tonali's representatives, Giuseppe Riso and Marianna Mecacci, to oversee the final stages of the proposed move.

Tonali – who set up a goal in last night's 2-1 defeat to France – has agreed a six-year contract with the club, which will play in next season's Champions League following a fourth-placed finish last season.

