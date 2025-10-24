Newcastle United injuries: The latest on Sandro Tonali, Lewis Hall, Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento heading into Saturday’s match with Fulham.

Newcastle United are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they host Fulham at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies will be eyeing a third straight home win in all competitions following Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League win over Benfica. Eddie Howe’s side are also looking to bounce back from a frustrating 2-1 defeat at Brighton last time out in the league.

Fulham did the double over Newcastle last season but head into the game one point and one place below The Magpies in 15th following three straight defeats.

Marco Silva’s side have some key players missing for the match with last season’s match-winner at St James’ Park, Rodrigo Muniz set to miss the match along with Antonee Robinson, Samuel Chukwueze and Joachim Andersen.

But Newcastle have several injury troubles of their own, with at least a few players ruled out of Saturday’s match.

Here is Newcastle’s current injury list and expected return dates...

Sandro Tonali (illness)

Tonali was an unused substitute against Benfica after missing training due to illness. While the Italian midfielder has since returned to training this week, head coach Eddie Howe claimed the player is not at ‘100-per-cent’ and will be ‘touch and go’ for Saturday’s match.

A place on the bench will be a likely option given Lewis Miley’s performance against Benfica.

Expected return date: 25/10 - Fulham (H)

Lewis Hall (hamstring)

Lewis Hall suffered a hamstring injury during the 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League at the start of the month. Three weeks on and the defender is back in training and pushing to be back involved for Newcastle.

Given his injury troubles this year, he won’t be rushed back into the side but has an outside chance of being involved against Fulham this weekend.

Expected return date: 29/10 - Spurs (H)

Yoane Wissa (knee)

Wissa is yet to make his debut for Newcastle following a £55million deadline day move from Brentford.

The forward has been back on the grass following a PCL injury but is understood to be a couple of weeks away from returning to action. Newcastle will face a decision whether to get him back involved before the November international break and the trips to West Ham United and Brentford either side of the Champions League match at home to Athletic Club, or excersise caution and give him an extra fortnight to recover.

Either way, Eddie Howe admitted it would take Wissa around ‘six weeks’ to get back up to speed due to his lack of pre-season.

Expected return date: 22/11 - Manchester City (H)

Tino Livramento (knee)

Livramento was ruled out for around two months with a knee injury picked up against Arsenal last month. He remains on course for that sort of return but is now back on the grass as he steps up his recovery.

Expected return date: 22/11 - Manchester City (H)

Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Harrison Ashby has not been training with the first-team squad due to a thigh injury but no estimate has been given on his return date.

The defender is still yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle after joining the club from West Ham United in January 2023.

“At the moment, Harrison [Ashby] is injured and he’s been injured for a period of time with a thigh injury so we’re waiting for him to be fit again,” Howe said last week.

Expected return date: TBC