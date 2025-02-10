Sandro Tonali's agent makes Newcastle United transfer prediction after Eddie Howe caught laughing

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST
Sandro Tonali’s agent has played down the Newcastle United midfielder’s chances of a return to Italy.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan for £52million back in 2023 but was hit with a 10-month ban in his first season in England due to betting offences. Since returning from his ban, the Italian has established himself as a key player in Eddie Howe’s side.

The 24-year-old has been regularly linked with a return to the Serie A by the Italian media. But now Tonali’s agent, Beppe Riso, has effectively poured cold water on such rumours.

Simply put, Tonali’s value has eclipsed what Italian clubs can currently afford. Riso has predicted that, should Tonali leave Newcastle, it would not be to return to his home country.

He said: “Sandro is one of the best midfielders in the world. He now has a value that Italian clubs will find difficult to afford. I envision a career for him away from Serie A.”

Tonali’s move to Italy made him the most expensive Italian in football history. And after a tough first season, he is now proving his value at Newcastle.

Eddie Howe laughs at Sandro Tonali speculation

Newcastle head coach Howe was recently asked about the reports linking Tonali with a return to Italy.

The Magpies boss laughed at the suggestion before stating: “I hope [we can keep him], I've got no plans of losing Sandro.

“I laugh because that [question] seems so out of the blue for me. Sandro is a vital part of what we're doing and our investment in his was long-term.

“I've been really pleased with him personally and we've built up a strong relationship. He's improving in all aspects of his play naturally through the games that he's playing.

“The ban was difficult because he's on training and he's not learning from the games. The games are the biggest teacher and now he's in a position where he's getting both and we're seeing an improvement in all aspects.”

Tonali is understood to be contracted at Newcastle until June 2028.

