Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan for an Italian record £52million over the summer and is already a fan favourite. Whether it be scoring on his Premier League debut or enjoying a visit to his local Wetherspoons, the 23-year-old has quickly taken to life on Tyneside.

Prior to his move to Newcastle, reports from Italy claimed Tonali didn’t want to leave his boyhood club Milan with claims he was in tears after being told of the Serie A side’s decision to tell him. But those reports were quickly rubbished at the time by his agent Giuseppe Riso.

A point Riso has since reiterated in a recent interview with Sky Sport 24, stating it was Tonali’s decision to leave Milan to join Newcastle.

“The Premier League is a different matter - it is the NBA of football," Tonali's agent said. "Newcastle have the most important ownership in the world and a clear project to become a protagonist in England and Europe.

"It was an important opportunity and he chose to go. The Premier League is what Serie A was until a few years ago."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe also hit back at the reports Tonali didn’t want to join the club.

“I think that’s been totally misguided,” Howe said back in July. “Sandro is very proud to be here and proud to wear the shirt and represent the club.

“That was made very clear to me early otherwise we wouldn’t have committed to the transfer. I’ve got no desire to drag anyone to Newcastle, they have to want to run here with no shoes on - that’s the mentality we want because you have to have that togetherness and desire to do well.

“He’ll show if he’s enjoying himself with his body language and how he plays. It certainly looks like he’s enjoying himself.”