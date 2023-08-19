Tonali and Pastore have been in Newcastle for little over a month following the midfielder’s £52million transfer from AC Milan.

Since then, the pair have been spotted out and about in various locations across Tyneside. Whether it be enjoying the fresh sea air at Tynemouth Longsands or having a brief visit to a Gosforth Wetherspoons, the couple certainly seem to be embracing their new life in the North East.

Pastore is very active on social media and often posts updates while out and about in the city. And she has now opened up in detail about her life in Newcastle via her Instagram story.

When asked how she is enjoying life in England, the 23-year-old replied: “Very well, any one who knows me knows I’ve always loved England, the English mentality etc.

“So it’s a dream for me to live here and learn more about their culture. As for the climate, I’ve never been a great lover of the heat, the sun, the sea, I’ve preferred this weather and these temperatures all my life.

“Furthermore, the myth that ‘in England it always rains’ needs to be debunked. It rains, it’s not hot but it doesn’t rain all day every day.

“Since we’ve been here there have also been some beautiful sunny days where the temperatures were around 23/24 degrees.

Newcastle is not London, it is a northern city of England, very characteristic but very cute and charming. It is a small but very beautiful city. The people here are amazing, they are all super helpful and friendly.

“15 minutes from Newcastle there are some beautiful beaches and there are some breathtaking views. We are three hours from London and 90 minutes from Edinburgh (a city I can’t wait to visit). I am happy to be here and it will be a crazy experience!”

While Tonali has been taking English lessons following his arrival at Newcastle, Pastore already has a solid grasp of the language - even if the Geordie dialect takes some getting used to!

“English is not a problem for me,” she added. “I’ve been studying this language since elementary school so I’m doing just fine.

“Obviously I also have a bit of difficulty perhaps in understanding but I express myself calmly and above all I make myself understood. Living here will certainly be a plus for improvement.”

And when asked if there was any temptation to remain in Milan following Newcastle’s transfer for Tonali, Pastore responded: “Never. Being with a footballer also means being ready to turn your life upside down.”

As the couple adapt to life in Newcastle off the pitch, Tonali has made a great first impression on the pitch for The Magpies with a goal on his Premier League debut in against Aston Villa at St James’ Park. The Italian was named man of the match as Newcastle won the match 5-1.