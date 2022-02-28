Newcastle United forward makes long-awaited first start – six months after arriving on Tyneside
Santiago Munoz has been named in the starting line-up for Newcastle United Under-23s for the first time.
Munoz was named in Elliot Dickman’s side in the Premier League 2 clash at Norwich City on Monday night.
The 19-year-old was a summer deadline day arrival on Tyneside on an 18-month loan from Liga MX side Santos Laguna. The transfer was well-publicised by Newcastle due to Munoz sharing a very similar name to Santiago Munez, the fictional star of the 2005 film Goal! – a story about a young Mexican footballer who ends up playing for Newcastle.
Injury hampered Munoz’s ability to make an impact during his first half-season at United but he eventually made his first competitive appearance for the club’s Under-23s side earlier this month.
The young Mexican came off the bench in a 2-0 Premier League Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium a fortnight ago.