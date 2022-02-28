Munoz was named in Elliot Dickman’s side in the Premier League 2 clash at Norwich City on Monday night.

The 19-year-old was a summer deadline day arrival on Tyneside on an 18-month loan from Liga MX side Santos Laguna. The transfer was well-publicised by Newcastle due to Munoz sharing a very similar name to Santiago Munez, the fictional star of the 2005 film Goal! – a story about a young Mexican footballer who ends up playing for Newcastle.

Santiago Muñoz of Santos reacts during the 15th round match between Santos Laguna and Toluca as part of the Torneo Guard1anes 2021 Liga MX at Corona Stadium on April 18, 2021 in Torreon, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

Injury hampered Munoz’s ability to make an impact during his first half-season at United but he eventually made his first competitive appearance for the club’s Under-23s side earlier this month.

The young Mexican came off the bench in a 2-0 Premier League Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium a fortnight ago.

