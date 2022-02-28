It was a seventh match unbeaten for Eddie Howe’s side as they rose to 14th in the table thanks to goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock.

The win saw Newcastle move four points clear of the relegation zone and above Brentford, Everton and Leeds United in the table.

And when Shearer named his Premier League team of the week following the weekend’s results, he named Joelinton and Ryan Fraser in his side.

Ryan Fraser of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Brentford, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The pair combined for United’s opening goal with Joelinton meeting Fraser’s cross with a bullet header for his second goal of the season.

Both Joelinton and Fraser have shown marked improvements under Eddie Howe’s management and have emerged as key players in the Newcastle side.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer highlighted the duo’s individual performances as he said: “Two players who struggled for large periods in a Newcastle shirt, but since Eddie Howe has been in, you’ve seen two different players.

"Fraser was fantastic, one v one most of the afternoon he got past his marker with ease and got balls into the box. He was a real threat all the time down the left hand side.

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brentford and Newcastle United at Brentford Community Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

United’s all-time top goalscorer added: “Joelinton has surprised me in the midfield. The way he drives Newcastle forward as an attacking midfielder, the way he gets into the box, he’s breaking things up and his performances have been so impressive in the midfield.

“A magnificent goal. Fraser on the left hand side hangs the ball up and look at Joelinton at the far post, the way he attacks that ball, it is an unbelievable header.

“Eddie Howe has to take a lot of credit for how he has turned those players around."

Shearer’s team of the week in full: Ben Foster (Watford); Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton); James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Declan Rice (West Ham), Joelinton (Newcastle United); Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United)

Manager: Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur).

