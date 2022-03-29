With Newcastle Under-23s trailing West Bromwich Albion Under-23s 2-0, Munoz stepped up to head a goal back and kick-start an impressive comeback.

The Young Magpies went on to secure an impressive 4-3 win with further goals from Niall Brookwell, Nathan Carlyon and Josh Scott.

It was Munoz’s first goal in black and white since arriving on loan from Liga MX side Santos Laguna last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park, Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I'm very happy with it all, for the team and for me personally,” he said after the match.

"I am happy to get a goal. I had to be patient. I had an injury when I started here but right now I am getting fit and up to my level.

"The team and all the coaches are helping me. So I am very happy to be here, my first game at St James's Park was just beautiful.

"I am thankful for the support and the goal. The supporters clapped me off and I was thankful for that.

Newcastle United Under-23s lead coach Elliott Dickman. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"They came to support us and for them, we gave them the win."

Under-23s lead coach Elliott Dickman was also full of praise for the 19-year-old and his teammates.

“He's had a frustrating time with his injury but fair play tonight because he took his goal well and contributed to the team,” Dickman told The Gazette.

“It's not just Santi, it was a whole team effort from everyone and I've got to give all the players credit because their attitude was terrific.

He added: “[The game] was a bit of a rollercoaster. I thought we played well, especially in the second half but even in the first half I thought we played some nice football and had a nice way about us and managed to create some half-chances.

“I was really disappointed with the two goals we conceded and I don't think we deserved to be coming in at half-time 2-0 down but fair play to the players. They had a few messages at half-time to keep going, keep believing in themselves and just tidy up in the final third a little bit.

"We felt the game was there for us if we did score the first goal [in the second half], the next goal was the crucial one and we got it with an excellent goal from Santi.”

The Young Magpies came from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 before West Brom netted an 86th minute equaliser. But Dickman’s side displayed their ‘never say die attitude’ once again with Scott securing victory in stoppage time.

“First of all, I was disappointed to concede at the time we did,” Dickman added. “I still thought we'd get another chance and it was just down to having a bit of quality once we had that chance.

"We had a similar game at Norwich a few weeks back which was similar when we were 3-0 down and we got it back to win 4-3.

“This group has that never say die attitude, they just keep going and they want to win and they want to perform. It's a great environment and the culture that we've got in the group is really positive at the moment.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.