Although the transfer window for Newcastle and Premier League clubs is closed, the Saudi Pro League window remains open. And Al Shabab are reportedly interested in Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles, according to TEAMtalk.

The 29-year-old has had limited game-time at Newcastle over the past couple of seasons, being limited to rare starts and substitute appearances in the Premier League.

As a result, the defender could be tempted to leave in order to pursue regular first-team football. But with Newcastle preparing to play in the Champions League and unable to strengthen their defensive options, it is unlikely that the club would entertain any transfer offers now their window is closed.

United didn’t sign any centre-backs over the summer, leaving only Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn and Lascelles as the club’s only senior options in the two positions. And with Botman and Schar currently nursing slight injuries and Burn preferred to be played at left-back by head coach Eddie Howe, Newcastle simply can’t afford to lose another defender.

Lascelles is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season along with Schar. Burn triggered an extension over the summer while Botman’s contract expires in the summer of 2027.

Although Al Shabab’s reported interest does present Newcastle with the chance to cash in on a player they could lose for nothing at the end of the season, Lascelles still has an important role to play at the club heading into a hectic schedule.

Newcastle aren’t the only club whose players have been targeted by Saudi clubs following deadline day last week. Liverpool winger Mohammed Salah is still being targeted by Al Ittihad after a £150million bid was rejected last week.

And Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already raised his concerns over the length of the Saudi transfer window.

“Pretty much the worst thing is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer [than England],” Klopp earlier in the summer. “If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that’s not helpful.