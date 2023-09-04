Newcastle have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 Premier League season, losing three of their opening four matches following the 5-1 opening day win against Aston Villa.

Over the summer, United’s first-team has been bolstered by the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will have to submit a 25-man squad list to the Premier League as well as the Champions League this week.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are 25-man Premier League squad lists?

Following the summer and winter transfer windows, Premier League clubs are required to submit a list of 25 senior players who are eligible to feature in league matches. Senior players not included in a club’s squad list will not be able to play Premier League matches.

Each 2023-24 Premier League squad must include 25 players born before January 1, 2002. At least eight players in the 25 man squad must be ‘homegrown’.

Players born on or before January 1, 2002 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play.

What is the difference between a Premier League and Champions League squad list?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although both lists consist of 25 players, there are slightly different rules associated with each squad list.

In the Champions League, 17 players can be named in the squad without any restrictions. Then, in order to name more players in their squad, clubs must include up to eight further homegrown players.

Of the eight homegrown players, at least four must be club-trained in order to name a full squad of 25. If a club are unable to fill the homegrown or club-trained player quotas, their squad sizes will be reduced accordingly.

While players born on or before January 1, 2002 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play, they do need to be included in the Champions League squad lists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of this a second list, ‘List B’ must be submitted to UEFA which includes players born on or before January 1, 2002 who have been eligible to play for the club in question for an uninterrupted period of at least two years or three years including a one-year loan spell. An unlimited number of players can be named on ‘List B’ and they can be submitted by midnight the day before a match in order for players to be eligible to play.

What is a homegrown player?

A homegrown player is a player born in England or any player registered to an English FA affiliated club for three years before the age of 21.

What is a club-trained player?

A club-trained player is a player who has played for the club in question for at least three years before the age of 21.

When must Premier League and Champions League squads be submitted?

The deadline for Premier League clubs to submit their 25-man squads is one-week after the closure of the transfer window. So in the case of the summer transfer window, which closed on Friday, September 1, clubs have until Friday, September 8 to submit their squads to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Champions League clubs must submit their squads for the group stage by midnight on Monday, September 4.

Newcastle United expected 25-man Premier League squad

Goalkeepers

1. Martin Dubravka

18. Loris Karius

22. Nick Pope (HG)

29. Mark Gillespie (HG)

Defenders

2. Kieran Trippier (HG)

3. Paul Dummett (HG)

4. Sven Botman

5. Fabian Schar

6. Jamaal Lascelles (HG)

13. Matt Targett (HG)

17. Emil Krafth

19. Javier Manquillo

33. Dan Burn (HG)

Midfielders

7. Joelinton

8. Sandro Tonali

10. Anthony Gordon (HG)

11. Matt Ritchie (HG)

15. Harvey Barnes (HG)

23. Jacob Murphy (HG)

24. Miguel Almiron

28. Joe Willock (HG)

36. Sean Longstaff (HG)

39. Bruno Guimaraes

Forwards

9. Callum Wilson (HG)

14. Alexander Isak

Newcastle’s expected 25-man squad includes 14 homegrown players and four goalkeepers.

Players not included in Newcastle United’s squad

No senior players still at Newcastle are expected to miss out on Newcastle’s 25-man squad which will be bolstered by a number of players under the age of 21.

Summer signings Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall won’t be named in the squad due to their age but will be eligible to play, as will 20-year-old Elliot Anderson and 17-year-old Lewis Miley. 19-year-old centre-back Alex Murphy will also provide added defensive cover after a solid pre-season showing.

Newcastle United expected Champions League squad

Goalkeepers

1. Martin Dubravka

18. Loris Karius

22. Nick Pope (HG)

Defenders

2. Kieran Trippier (HG)

3. Paul Dummett (HG/CT)

4. Sven Botman

5. Fabian Schar

6. Jamaal Lascelles (HG)

13. Matt Targett (HG)

20. Lewis Hall (HG)

21. Tino Livramento (HG)

33. Dan Burn (HG)

Midfielders

7. Joelinton

8. Sandro Tonali

10. Anthony Gordon (HG)

15. Harvey Barnes (HG)

23. Jacob Murphy (HG)

24. Miguel Almiron

28. Joe Willock (HG)

32. Elliot Anderson (HG/CT)

36. Sean Longstaff (HG/CT)

39. Bruno Guimaraes

Forwards

9. Callum Wilson (HG)

14. Alexander Isak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to a lack of club trained players above the age of 21, Newcastle will likely only be able to name 24 players in their Champions League squad in addition to a ‘List B’ including Under-21s players that can be submitted at a later date.