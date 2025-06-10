Scott Carson has left Manchester City after playing just one Premier League match for the Citizens.

Carson will leave the Etihad Stadium after six years with the club. The 39-year-old’s departure was confirmed by City on Monday as they submitted their retained lists to the Premier League.

The former Aston Villa and Liverpool man joined City on a permanent basis in 2021 and made just one appearance in the Premier League. That came at St James’ Park during a chaotic 4-3 win for the Citizens against Steve Bruce’s Magpies.

Newcastle entered that game having already assured their Premier League survival, whilst City were still jubilant having been confirmed as Premier League champions just three days prior. Pep Guardiola named a much rotated team for his side’s clash in the north east - with Carson playing his first top-flight game in almost a decade on that day.

Whilst eyebrows were raised at Carson’s inclusion, all eyes would be on Ferran Torres come full-time after he hit a hat-trick to help his side come out on the right side of a seven-goal thriller. Carson, though, would still have his moment in the limelight as he saved a penalty from Joe Willock in the second half.

The Arsenal-loanee would tuck home the rebound from that save, though, to continue his impressive run of form in front of goal. Joelinton netted a first-half penalty whilst Emil Krafth scored his first, and so far only, Newcastle United goal from a corner to give his side the lead.

Carson would go on to make one further appearance for City during his time at the club, but that would come in the Champions League - meaning he ends his time at the Etihad Stadium with a 100% win record in the Premier League. He also collected 12 trophies during his six years with the Citizens.

A statement released by City on Carson’s departure read: ‘Scott Carson will leave Manchester City when his contract expires this summer. The 39-year-old has been at the Club since 2019, acting as a valued part of the goalkeeping unit.

‘He originally arrived on loan before completing a free transfer in the summer of 2021. The experienced goalkeeper’s debut for City came in the May 2021 victory at Newcastle United before a second appearance in the Champions League round of 16 second leg with Sporting CP in 2021/22.

‘Having made his maiden senior appearance for Leeds United all the way back in January 2004, Carson has now spent an incredible 21 years as a professional. During his time at City, Carson has been praised by goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor and peers Ederson and Stefan Ortega Moreno for his work ethic and the effect of his positive attitude amongst the group.

‘He has been part of a squad that has lifted 12 major honours over the last six seasons during what has been a historic period of success for Pep Guardiola’s team. Everyone at Manchester City would like to thank Scott for his hard work and dedication and wish him the very best of luck for the future.’