Newcastle United will come up against two very familiar faces this weekend when they travel to the City Ground.

Newcastle United face Nottingham Forest on Sunday aiming to secure back-to-back victories following their 1-0 win against Arsenal on Saturday. However, at the City Ground they come up against one of the division’s in-form teams in Nottingham Forest who have two of the league’s most in-form players in their ranks.

Both Chris Wood and Elliot Anderson have greatly impressed for Forest this season and both will be keen to continue that form against their former employers. Wood has already proven how much of a menace he can be against the Magpies after scoring a hat-trick during Forest’s 3-1 win at St James’ Park on Boxing Day.

Anderson, meanwhile, impressed during their Carabao Cup meeting earlier this season, but has taken his game to a whole new level since that day. The 21-year-old has three assists for Forest this season and has played a key role in a number of positions for his new side.

Anderson was sold to Forest this summer in order for Newcastle United to pass the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and ensure they avoided a points deduction. Anderson’s sale was a blow for Newcastle United and following the move, Howe admitted that he did not want to lose the midfielder, whilst his departure left a hole in the squad, one that was not filled during the summer window.

Speaking ahead of his side’s meeting with Forest, and the possibility of facing Anderson on Sunday, Sean Longstaff, who has enjoyed a very successful return to the team with back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Chelsea, revealed he was pleased to see his former teammate succeeding at the City Ground: “I’m really happy for Elliot,” Longstaff admitted.

“It shows sometimes you have to go away to show your value, I’m really happy for him, it’s going to be a tough game as they’re playing really well. We know what to expect, it’s about putting in a performance.”

He continued: “We’re good friends off the pitch but on it he’ll be trying to beat us, we’ll be trying to beat him.”

Anderson’s form for Forest has led to calls for a potential maiden call-up to the England squad. The Three Lions conclude their Nations League campaign this month with games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland at the Athens Olympic Stadium and Wembley respectively.

Lee Carsley will take charge of England for those two games before Thomas Tuchel takes up his post as manager in the new year. Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo must take some credit for Anderson’s rise to international reckoning and the former Wolves man was effusive in his praise of the midfielder last month.

“With Elliot, first of all, he is an amazing talent for such a young player," Espirito Santo told Sky Sports. “He is competitive and wants to improve.

“He knows he is good but wants to be better. That is the first step. We are delighted to have him. I think it was a very good deal.”