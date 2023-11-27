Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has provided an update on Sean Longstaff ahead of the Champions League match at Paris Saint-Germain.

Sean Longstaff is a major doubt for Newcastle United's Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night (8pm kick-off).

The 26-year-old missed Saturday's 4-1 win over Chelsea at St James' Park with an ankle issue picked up before the international break at Bournemouth. Although Longstaff was able to complete the match at the Vitality Stadium, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed afterwards the midfielder had picked up a knock.

Longstaff scored in The Magpies' 4-1 win over PSG in the reverse fixture at St James' Park. But it is unlikely he will feature at Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

After stating Longstaff 'wasn't close' to featuring against Chelsea, Howe was asked if the player would recover for the Champions League match.

"Probably not," said the Newcastle head coach, who previously claimed he is expecting no players back short-term.

Longstaff's potential absence leaves Newcastle without 14 first-team players for the trip to France. Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Callum Wilson, Elliot Anderson, Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Matt Targett are all out injured with Sandro Tonali suspended and Matt Ritchie, Javier Manquillo, Mark Gillespie and Emil Krafth not included in the Champions League squad.

After back-to-back defeats against Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle are in a precarious position in their Champions League group where they must avoid defeat against PSG in order to keep their hopes of progressing to the last-16 alive.