The latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines as Eddie Howe's side prepare for their next Champions League match against PSG.

A round up of all of the latest transfer stories surrounding Newcastle. (Getty Images)

It was another weekend to remember for Newcastle United and their supporters as they recorded a dominant 4-1 win over ten man Chelsea at St James Park.

Alexander Isak, Jamall Lascelles Joelinton and Anthony Gordon netted the goals as Eddie Howe's side closed the gap on the top four. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines with the latest round of Premier League fixtures continuing today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies, as well as yesterday's opponents and Manchester United, are all being linked with one of the most exciting young prospects in the EFL. Meanwhile, there is uncertainty surrounding the club's January transfer plans. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Sunday, November 26:

Newcastle, Man Utd and Chelsea 'monitoring' Derby County starlet

Per a report from The Sun, Derby County are 'braced' for bids to whisk away Cruz Allen in January. The 16-year old Welshman has been impressing in the Rams’ Under-18 side and that has apparently alerted Newcastle United.

Manchester United and Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the Welsh youth international. The midfielder could be at the centre of a 'flurry' of interest when the transfer window opens and more Premier League clubs could yet enter the battle to land the promising youngster.

As reported by The Times, Newcastle United's spending power in the January transfer window will be impacted by whether Sandro Tonali’s wages can be reduced. The midfielder will serve a 10-month ban for gambling breaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad