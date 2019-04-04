Sean Longstaff gives injury update at Newcastle United

Sean Longstaff has spoken about his recovery from the injury which ended his season.

The Newcastle United midfielder suffered knee ligament damage in last month's defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Longstaff had impressed in a run of eight consecutive Premier League starts.

And the 21-year-old – who signed a new contract at the club earlier this season – is now focused on getting himself fit for pre-season training in the summer.

"The recovery's going well," Longstaff told NUFC TV. "I'm getting looked after every day, which is amazing. I'm in the best place possible to come back fully fit.

Sean Longstaff at the Great North Children's Hospital.

"It's getting better every day. It's getting stronger. It's just about giving it time. that's the only way its going to heal.

"It's a little bit tough going from playing all the time and living the dream to being pulled out of it so quick. But we've got the squad and staff in place who will hopefully keep us safe, and it's about looking to next year and, for me, getting fully fit and back to where I was this year."

It was announced this week that Longstaff had become an ambassador for the Newcastle United Foundation.

Longstaff visited the Great North Children’s Hospital in Newcastle and met children with cancer who are being supported by a programme delivered by the charity and funded by the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

Sean Longstaff.

"This is my first visit to a Newcastle United Foundation project," said Newcastle-born Longstaff.

"It’s fantastic to see the impact they are having on young patients and their families here at Great North Children’s Hospital."