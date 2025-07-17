Leeds United are set to complete the signing of Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United.

The 27-year-old midfielder is set for a medical at Leeds after Newcastle accepted a transfer proposal worth up to £15million.

It would see Longstaff end a 19-year association with Newcastle as he enters the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

Longstaff made 214 appearances for Newcastle after progressing through the clubs academy, scoring 16 goals. Arguably, the highlight of his time at the club was his strike in the 4-1 Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain at St James’ Park.

The midfielder also scored a brace against Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final to help The Magpies secure a first major cup final in 23 years. Newcastle ended up losing 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final but made amends with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in March to end a 70-year domestic trophy drought.

A Champions League goal, three consecutive top-seven finishes and your club’s first major trophy in decades, Longstaff has lived the dream as a boyhood Newcastle fan. But after falling down the pecking order in midfield, the time feels right for him to move on and get regular football at Leeds.

A good deal for Newcastle United, Leeds & Sean Longstaff

Longstaff’s move to Leeds seems to suit all parties on paper. Newcastle are able to make a healthy profit on a player who was set to leave for nothing next summer, while Leeds get a Premier League-proven midfielder who could aid them in their bid to survive relegation.

And Longstaff can leave St James’ Park with his head held high after Newcastle’s most successful season in recent memory, while looking to rediscover his spark at Elland Road.

Newcastle initially rejected a £12million proposal from Leeds for Longstaff, a move that raised a few eyebrows among supporters. But The Magpies held out and were able to maximise their profit on Longstaff as Leeds returned with an improved offer.

Newcastle’s decision to trigger Longstaff’s contract extension to avoid a PSR disaster in losing him for nothing and instead cashing in for a health fee has been praised by The Shields Gazette’s Dominic Scurr via Geordie Journos on YouTube.

He said: “ When the initial £12 million bid came in, people questioned, ‘well, why didn't they accept it’?

“I think fair play for Newcastle to hold in the ground with the total deal of £15 million. Is that not a fair rate?

“There aren't many English midfielders who have been playing in a squad who have been top seven last three seasons, scored in the Champions League, scored a brace in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

“He scored eight goals not last season, the season before. So he has an eye for goal. Last season, almost a write-off in some ways where he was not really in the team second half of the season.

“But he's got a very good CV, Sean Longstaff. 27-year-old, a year left on his contract, £15 million. I think that's a good deal for all parties.

“Sean Longstaff's getting his games at a place where he can feel properly valued. Newcastle getting a decent PSR return on a player who ultimately was out of contract this summer, had triggered a [contract clause] and have been able to cash in. Now they can reinvest that money.

“Then Leeds are getting a player, a Premier League proven midfielder, which is sometimes what you need at this level when you're a newly promoted side. You just need a player who will work hard, who knows the level, knows the game and can maybe pop up with a goal or two.”

A transformative signing for Leeds United?

While praised as a good piece of business for Leeds, expectations surrounding Longstaff should be realistic.

“I don't think he's going to transform Leeds and be the key signing that's going to absolutely pull them to Premier League survival,” Scurr added.

“Sean Longstaff's a player you could put in any team and he would blend in with the tactics, he’s a system player.

“That's one thing Eddie Howe's always praised. His technical understanding is second to none and he's a hard worker. And if he clicks at Leeds quickly, he can be an effective player for them.”