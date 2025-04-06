Everton transfer target facing 'unclear' future after Newcastle United trigger clause

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is facing an ‘unclear’ future at the club after triggering a contract extension.

Longstaff’s deal was set to expire this summer, but Newcastle opted to trigger a clause that would extend the 27-year-old’s stay until June 2026.

The return of Sandro Tonali from suspension and return of the likes of Joelinton, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock from injury has limited Longstaff’s role in the Newcastle side this season.

Longstaff hasn’t started a Premier League game for Newcastle since early December. After enjoying his best scoring season to date in 2023-24 with eight goals in 40 starts last season, Longstaff is yet to score this campaign but has been limited to just 12 starts in all competitions.

Sean Longstaff’s NUFC future ‘unclear’

Although Newcastle triggered an extension for Longstaff, it was a financially motivated decision.

The club would not risk losing an academy graduate and a player they could potentially sell for ‘pure profit’ for nothing. Instead they protect their asset in Longstaff and keep hold of a player head coach Eddie Howe still rates highly.

“His role is to be ready to play, ready to come on and I have trusted him in big games where he has come on and played his part in those wins,” Howe said. “We are going to need the whole squad in our league season.

“We have nine massive games to come and everybody has to be ready . His long term future is slightly more unclear. But what I can say is that behind the scenes, Sean has been very good, helping the group, training to a high level and I cannot speak highly enough of him as a player.”

With European football guaranteed for next season, Longstaff’s value to Newcastle’s squad increases as he is the only senior club-trained player. UEFA rules require at least four club-trained players in order to fill the full 25-man squad quota for the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League.

Selling Longstaff would potentially leave Newcastle without any club-trained players and reduce their European squad size to just 21 players as a result.

Sean Longstaff linked with Newcastle United exit

Newcastle may be willing to sacrifice a squad place if it means making some ‘pure profit’ in PSR terms should an offer come in for Longstaff in the future.

According to TalkSport , Everton are ‘eyeing’ a move for Longstaff this summer with David Moyes a ‘big admirer’ of the midfielder. Longstaff has made 210 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle.

Speaking earlier this season, Longstaff said on his future at Newcastle: “I want to be valued as a player, I want to be appreciated as a player and whether it’s here great. If it’s not here and it’s somewhere else, it’ll be somewhere else.

“In a way I live day to day, game to game and I just try and take in every game. I get to go to work every day and spend it with my best friends, I don’t know what’s coming ahead, I don’t know what’s coming down the line, I just try to embrace every day and enjoy every minute because ultimately it won’t last forever.”