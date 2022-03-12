Here, we take a look at all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Star set for contact talks

It is understood that Sean Longstaff and Newcastle have entered ‘preliminary talks’ over a new contract at the club with The Times reporting that Longstaff could be set to re-sign a new deal at Newcastle.

Longstaff has struggled for regular game time this season, particularly under new boss Eddie Howe, however, his head coach did reveal that Longstaff was a major part of the club’s plans going forward:

"I really do rate Sean highly, and I’m desperate for him to get an opportunity, and show everyone on a consistent basis, what he can do, because I think he’s a top player.

"I’d love him to stay at the football club. There’s no part of me that wants to see him leave. I believe he has a long-term future here. But obviously that’s Sean’s decision as well. From my side, every part of me wants him to stay.”

Longstaff continues to impress

With Sean Longstaff potentially set to extend his time at Newcastle, Sean’s brother Matty Longstaff is continuing to impress whilst on-loan at Mansfield Town.

Longstaff scored again last night to take his tally for the Stags to three in just five appearances.

Mansfield were ultimately defeated 3-2 by Tranmere Rovers yesterday, however, Longstaff completed the full 90 minutes and scored deep into first-half injury-time.

The 21-year-old has scored in each of his last three appearances for Mansfield who are right in and amongst a battle for a playoff place.

Defensive duo on radar

Mathias Ginter could be on his way to Newcastle this summer as the defender looks set to leave Borussia Monchengladbach on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

Calciomercato report that Ginter is one of the options being considered by Newcastle as they aim to strengthen in summer - Bayern Munich have also reportedly shown an interest in the Germany international.

The report also states that Newcastle will once again attempt to sign Lille defender Sven Botman in the summer having seen their attempts to lure the Dutchman to Tyneside in January fail.

