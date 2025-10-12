Newcastle United latest news: The Magpies have a natural ‘goalscorer’ that Eddie Howe loves in their ranks and he’s recently starred for the Under-21’s.

Newcastle United Under-21’s defeated Boston United 3-1 in the National League Cup on Wednesday night. The star of the show for the Magpies at the Jakeman’s Community Stadium? Sean Neave.

Neave netted a first-half hat-trick, all complete within 24 minutes, to give Adam Lawrence’s side a three-goal lead at the break. A reply by Frankie Maguire four minutes into the second period threatened Newcastle United’s perfect record in this season’s National League Cup, but they were able to hold on and secure a second win in as many games after beating Gateshead in their opener in August.

Whilst Lawrence and his team would have just been glad to end a run of seven domestic games without a win with that victory in Lincolnshire, all thoughts as the team left the east midlands were centred on their hat-trick hero. After opening his account on the night with a cooly dispatched penalty, Neave added two further well taken goals to seal his hat-trick and revealed his hope that this can spur on a purple-patch: “I've been proud of my start to the season,” Neave told newcastleunited.com.

“I went through a few games in a bad patch but I feel that now I've scored the hat-trick, it can push me on further and I can keep the goalscoring run going. We came here tonight expecting to win but also knowing it would be a tough game so beating Boston is a good result and, hopefully against Scunthorpe and Halifax, we can get a result against them to top the group and get through to the next round."

Eddie Howe’s praise for Sean Neave

One man who will be keeping an eye on Neave’s progress is Eddie Howe. The teenager has been included in a number of first-team squads under Howe, but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

Neave did join the senior set-up during pre-season and featured at Celtic Park as well as matches in the Far East. After scoring seven goals for the Under-18’s before adding four in five matches for the Under-21’s last season, Neave was drafted into first-team training and has already impressed Howe during his brief time around the senior set-up.

Speaking earlier this year, Howe praised the teenager, describing him as a ‘goalscorer’ who will always threaten in front of goal: “We have used him in various roles but what I will say is he is a goalscorer,” United’s head coach said. “We find in training and practice games he will pop up with a goal which is a great skill to have!”

“He’s doing very well. He’s very young and I need reminding of that sometimes because he is competing on an even field technically.”

“Physically, he has a lot of growth to come, he has to fill out his body. He has to become stronger. It is probably now about finding him a set position.”

Whilst Neave may have to be patient for first-team football, injury to Yoane Wissa could offer him a route into Howe’s plans and, because of his age and UEFA’s rules, there is a possibility of a space for him in a Champions League matchday squad in the coming weeks.