Newcastle United have arrived at Brighton & Hove Albion for Sunday’s Premier League clash - and the team news is in.

Newcastle United are unchanged from last Saturday’s 3-0 win against Ipswich Town at St James’ Park. Anthony Gordon remains on the bench and Joe Willock keeps his place in the starting line-up in Joelinton’s absence.

Joelinton’s knee injury has been subject to a scan and specialist assessment, which has ruled him out for the Brighton match and likely the rest of the season.

But head coach Eddie Howe has hinted that Joelinton’s determination and willingness to play through what has been described as a ‘not serious’ issue could still see him return before the end of the season. The Brazilian has been a key player for Newcastle this season and his absence will be a major blow to Howe’s side in their push for Champions League qualification.

Sven Botman is on the bench once again after returning from a two-month injury absence last weekend.

While Newcastle’s starting line-up remains unchanged, there was one change amongst the substitutes.

Newcastle United call-up 17-year-old Sean Neave once again

Newcastle academy forward Sean Neave has returned to the substitutes bench following the end of Newcastle Under-21s season. The 17-year-old was a regular substitute for Newcastle between February and April, including in the Carabao Cup final, but is still yet to get on the pitch.

Anthony Gordon’s injury and suspension saw Neave called up to the first team but now he returns to the bench in Joelinton’s absence. Last week, Newcastle named goalkeepers Martin Dubravka and John Ruddy as substitutes.

Ruddy has travelled to Brighton but is not named on the bench with Neave listed in his place.

Neave has trained regularly with Newcastle this year and assessing his impact on the training ground, Howe said: “We have used him in various roles but what I will say is he is a goalscorer. We find in training and practice games he will pop up with a goal which is a great skill to have!”

“He’s doing very well. He’s very young and I need reminding of that sometimes because he is competing on an even field technically.

“Physically, he has a lot of growth to come, he has to fill out his body. He has to become stronger. It is probably now about finding him a set position.”

Newcastle United confirmed team news v Brighton

Newcastle United XI v Brighton: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Botman, Wilson, Gordon, Krafth, Osula Miley, Longstaff, Neave