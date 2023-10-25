Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United were handed a double injury blow during their Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund. The Magpies, who hit the crossbar twice in the second half, suffered a narrow defeat at home to the German giants in what will be a considerable setback in their bid to reach the Round of 16.

Paris Saint-Germain took care of business against AC Milan, meaning Newcastle drop to third place through head-to-head record, level on points with Dortmund and two behind PSG. We are now at the halfway point of the group stage, and Eddie Howe’s men head to Germany to face Dortmund in their next European outing.

Newcastle will have to bounce back from their first European defeat of the season, but the result is not the only thing they will have to overcome. The Magpies suffered two significant injury blows during the game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Alexander Isak limped off early in the first half, and Jacob Murphy suffered an apparant shoulder issue in the second. Isak appeared to suffer some sort of leg injury, initially receiving treatment and soldiering on before returning to the ground, shaking his head and asking to be replaced, recognising something wasn’t right.

The injury could leave Newcastle short up top, with Callum Wilson the obvious replacement, while winger Anthony Gordon can also fill in. Regardless, the injuries will be a big concern for the Magpies as they head towards a busy winter. Here’s what some fans have had to say about the injuries on X.

@Nagash_OG - “Injuries everywhere. This UCL thing is demanding.”

@MattSmith_44 - “Why have we been so unlucky with injuries tonight. Feel bad for Murphy.”

@AgbNUFC_ - “Sick to death of injuries.”

@Dalemulholland9 - “We need another striker in January… very light with just Isak and Wilson.”

@SteveCwest90 - “almost like we are rushing him (Isak) back...”

@RyleyKennedo - “God sake man.”

@JJ_Flowers9 - “Agony.”