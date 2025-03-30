Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup celebrations ended with a ‘spectacular surprise’ in front of ‘over 300,000’ people on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United held an open-top bus parade through the city centre and a large-scale supporter event on the Town Moor on Saturday to celebrate the club’s historic Carabao Cup win.

The Magpies beat Liverpool at Wembley Stadium a fortnight ago to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the international break, the Newcastle squad and staff reunited to celebrate the cup win for the first time together in the city. And hundreds of thousands of supporters were in attendance to join in with the celebrations.

A Carabao Cup trophy presentation and Newcastle player Q&A hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly took place on the main stage at the Town Moor before a Sela ‘Spectacular Surprise’ light show concluded a memorable day on Tyneside.

Sela drone display celebrates NUFC Carabao Cup win

Sela light show above the Town Moor in Newcastle. | Sela/PA

Sela’s ‘surprise’ was another drone light display above the Town Moor on Saturday evening.

A statement read: “More than 300,000 fans watched across the city as Sela lit up the night sky with extraordinary drone animations of Alexander Isak and Dan Burn’s cup-winning goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since becoming front-of-shirt sponsor in 2023, Sela and Newcastle United’s partnership has gone on to become the most awarded sponsorship in world football – winning more than 80 awards globally. In the build-up to the Carabao Cup final Sela projected Newcastle’s players onto the Millbank Tower in London and provided free scarves for every fan, contributing to the electric atmosphere inside Wembley.”

Sela’s chief international business officer Ibrahim Mohtaseb commented on the display: “The wait for a trophy is finally over for Newcastle United and, at Sela, we wanted to celebrate the moment with fans in a truly spectacular way.

“The drone show captured and recreated some of the key moments from the final and, as the club’s principal sponsor, we wanted to contribute to the party in a unique way, capturing in the sky what was an incredible moment in the club’s history on the Wembley turf.”

Sela organised a display in London ahead of the Carabao Cup final as well as a show on the River Tyne last summer which honoured some of the club’s most iconic moments - before this season at least. There was also another drone show above St James’ Park last season to mark Newcastle’s return to the Champions League after 20 years away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simply put, if Newcastle have something to celebrate - Sela are never too far away.

Newcastle United given major PSR boost by Sela

In addition to the various Newcastle-themed displays and initiatives Sela have been involved in, they also represent the biggest main shirt sponsorship deal in the clubs history.

The ‘multi-year deal’ agreed in 2023 is understood to be worth around £25million per-season. It provides the club with an significant boost to their annual Premier League Profitability and Sustainability figures.

Sela are also involved with the St James’ STACK fan zone that opened last year and has provided the club with another revenue stream to help with PSR.