Newcastle kicked off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest and will be hoping to break into the top half after making significant progress under Eddie Howe and new ownership.

But many of their Premier League rivals have strengthened and will also be hoping to challenge for the European places.

"There is always a surprise team and this year there are many who can give the note,” Aguero told Stake.com. “Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton...there are many who will fight for a place in Europe.”

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City

Aguero scored more goals against Newcastle than any other Premier League side during his 10 season spell at Manchester City. The Argentinian netted 15 goals in just 11 Premier League starts against The Magpies.

Despite scoring on his most recent start against Newcastle back in January 2019, Aguero finished on the losing side as goals from Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie saw United come from behind to win 2-1 at St James’s Park.

And the 34-year-old believes Newcastle could be in for a great season while also backing pointless Everton to be a ‘surprise package’ after staving off relegation last season.

“Everton could be a surprise package this year and Villa, Newcastle and Brighton could all have brilliant campaigns,” he added.