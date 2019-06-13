Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has reportedly earmarked Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles as a summer target.

And the Serie A chief is ready to throw in Jordan Lukaku, brother of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, as bait in any deal.

According to a report in Italian publication Il Messaggero, Lazio are looking into the prospect of signing United captain Lascelles as well as Arsenal defender Callum Chambers, who spent last season on loan at relegated Fulham.

The club are looking to replace outgoing Romanian defender Stefan Radu, who has reportedly been told he can leave.

And former Albanian international Tare, now transfer guru at the Stadio Olimpico, thinks United could be tempted by a player plus cash deal for former Nottingham Forest man Lascelles.

It is reported they value Lascelles around the £16million mark, but could also throw in Belgium international left-back Lukaku, with Rafa Benitez attempting to sign the player on loan in January.

Lukaku travelled to United’s Benton training base in the last transfer window but a loan deal was reneged upon by the Magpies, with the defender, injured at the time, unsurprisingly failing a medical.

United instead signed Italian Antonio Barecca on loan from AS Monaco, with the player making just one appearance in black and white.

While Lazio’s interest appears real, it’s unlikely United would deal at £16million for Lascelles, who is valued much higher by the Newcastle hierarchy.

Also with uncertainty surrounding Benitez’s future – his deal runs out on June 30 – the club are unlikely to sanction any ins or outs until the contract dispute is resolved either way.