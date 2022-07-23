Newcastle United’s squad was split to face two Burnley XIs over two concurrent matches.

After 45 minutes, the sides switched over to face the opposite XI.

Eddie Howe split his Newcastle first-team evenly as they faced one experienced and one youthful Burnley side.

Newcastle got the better of The Clarets in each of the four halves of football that took place.

A Newcastle side led out by Jamaal Lascelles picked up a 6-2 overall win as goals from Elliot Anderson, Miguel Almiron and a Joe Willock brace put them 4-1 up against the younger Burnley side after 45 minutes.

Against the stronger Burnley side, Callum Wilson found the net for the first time in pre-season before Burnley’s Ian Maatsen responded with a strike at the other end. Almiron found the net once again to make the second 45 minute scoreline finish 2-1 in Newcastle’s favour.

NUFC XI: Darlow, Targett, Dummett, Lascelles, Trippier, S.Longstaff, Anderson (M. Longstaff 84), Willock, Fraser, Wilson, Almiron (Munoz 86)

At the same time, Dan Burn captained a second Newcastle team that won 3-0 overall. Allan Saint-Maximin’s close range strike was enough to get the better of Burnley’s experienced XI inside 45 minutes.

Against the younger Clarets side, Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy found the net to make it a clean sweep of 45 minute victories.

Under-21s players Alex Murphy and Jay Turner-Cooke were unused substitutes while Matty Bondswell played both halves.