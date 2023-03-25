Which transfer ‘targets’ should Newcastle United look to sign this summer - and which players should they avoid?

Newcastle United, as they have been for the last few transfer windows, have been linked with signing a huge range of players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

With all these links comes huge debate in the fan base and on social media about which players Newcastle should look to sign when the window opens.

Of course, with that, also comes a huge swell of opinion about which players Newcastle should not be targeting for a move this summer.

Here, we take a look at a selection of players that have been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer and judge whether or not the Magpies should pursue a move for them.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Kavaratskhelia has been simply superb for Napoli this season and is one of European football's hottest properties. No matter the price, the Georgian is someone the Magpies should break the bank for if given the opportunity to sign. Verdict = target.

James Maddison Maddison has continued to impress for Leicester City this season and he seems like a perfect fit for Howe's team. Capable of playing out wide or in the middle of midfield, Maddison could be the spark Newcastle need to push on next season. Verdict = target.

Jesse Lingard Newcastle were heavily-linked with a move for Lingard before he joined Nottingham Forest last summer. He has had an indifferent season at the City Ground and has done very little to convince Newcastle they should sign him when the window reopens. Verdict = avoid.

Jack Harrison Harrison looked like someone that would really benefit Newcastle and their style of play when reports of their interest emerged last summer. However, the addition of Anthony Gordon in January means a winger is not a priority this summer. Verdict = avoid.