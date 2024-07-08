Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Ritchie could be playing Championship football next season following his departure from Newcastle United earlier this summer.

Ritchie was among a clutch of players that left Newcastle United upon expiration of their contract earlier this summer. That list included fellow long-serving player Paul Dummett who was also released on a free transfer.

Following his release by the Magpies, Ritchie has been linked with a return to Portsmouth - a club he rose through the ranks at and made his senior debut for. Pompey will play Championship football for the first time since the 2011/12 season after they secured promotion from League One under John Mousinho last season.

Whilst a move for 34-year-old Ritchie would go against Portsmouth’s current transfer policy of signing and developing young players for the first team, he would add great experience to a youthful Pompey squad and be someone that could help lead Mousinho’s side through a potentially gruelling Championship season. However, according to the Mail, Portsmouth will have to act swiftly if they want to secure Ritchie’s signature this summer, revealing that one of their Championship rivals have made an offer to sign the winger.

According to those reports, Sheffield United have made an offer to sign Ritchie this summer as Chris Wilder prepares his squad for their return to the Championship. The Blades finished rock bottom of the Premier League last season, collecting just 16 points from their 38 games.