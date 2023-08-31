Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick are still searching for new clubs heading into deadline day after being deemed surplus to requirements at Newcastle. Both players spent last season on loan in the Championship with Hayden at Norwich City and Hendrick at Reading.

According to Sky Sports, Sheffield Wednesday have held talks with the Magpies midfield duo regarding loan deals. Hendrick’s contract at Newcastle expires at the end of the season while Hayden still has three years remaining on his current deal at the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hendrick has beeen subject to plenty of interest from a number of Championship clubs as well as Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen. Leeds United were understood to be keen on the Republic of Ireland international while West Bromwich Albion have also been linked.

Hayden was set to join Premier League newcomers Luton Town on loan earlier this week and even travelled for a medical only for the deal to collapse at the last minute.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards shed some light on the situation following his side’s Carabao Cup win over Gillingham.

“He’s someone we had a look at, clearly, there was interest,” Edwards admitted. “He’s a good player but unfortunately we couldn’t quite agree a deal. We can have a look and see what else we can do in the next couple of days.”