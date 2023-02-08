News you can trust since 1849
Shock new Newcastle United Premier League odds after Manchester City development

Manchester City’s weekend defeat to Tottenham Hotspur has seen another change in the Premier League title odds.

By Richard Mennear
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Newcastle have enjoyed an impressive season and remain in the mix for Champions League football next season - but how do the bookies view their title hopes?

BetVictor say: “Following Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham, Man City have seen their title odds drift from 4/5 to 15/8.

“The change has cemented Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal as the odds-on market favourite at 1/2 odds, despite a loss to Everton in their last fixture.

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).
“Under new ownership, Eddie Howe has revolutionised football at St James’s Park with the team very much in contention for top-four. The Magpies are 10 points off Arsenal and 80/1 to win the league.”

Premier League Outright Winners:

Arsenal – 1/2

Manchester City - 15/8

Manchester United - 10/1

Newcastle United - 80/1

Tottenham Hotspur - 300/1

Liverpool - 750/1

Brighton - 1000/1

Chelsea - 2000/1

Odds are correct at the time of writing.

