Shock new Newcastle United Premier League odds after Manchester City development

Newcastle have enjoyed an impressive season and remain in the mix for Champions League football next season - but how do the bookies view their title hopes?

BetVictor say: “Following Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham, Man City have seen their title odds drift from 4/5 to 15/8.

“The change has cemented Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal as the odds-on market favourite at 1/2 odds, despite a loss to Everton in their last fixture.

Eddie Howe, manager of Newcastle United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

“Under new ownership, Eddie Howe has revolutionised football at St James’s Park with the team very much in contention for top-four. The Magpies are 10 points off Arsenal and 80/1 to win the league.”

Premier League Outright Winners:

Arsenal – 1/2

Manchester United - 10/1

Liverpool - 750/1

Brighton - 1000/1

Chelsea - 2000/1

