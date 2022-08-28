Martin Dubravka left out of Newcastle United squad amid Manchester United transfer talks
Martin Dubravka has been left out of Newcastle United’s squad for the second game running.
Dubravka – who missed the club's midweek Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers due to what Eddie Howe described as “illness” – is a target for Manchester United.
Speaking on Friday, head coach Howe said: “There has been contact. In terms of a final outcome, I’m very reluctant to lose any important players to the group. That’s a decision that will be out of my hands.”
Most Popular
-
1
Newcastle United transfer news: Newcastle ace ‘wants to leave’ and join Man Utd, Liverpool have ‘verbal agreement’ to sign England star
-
2
Shock Newcastle United absence amid Alexander Isak blow
-
3
Eddie Howe reveals massive Newcastle United injury blow for Liverpool game
-
4
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United ACL injury
-
5
Alexander Isak's revealing look at Newcastle United as Allan Saint-Maximin's brilliance claims point
Dubravka, the club's No.1, has lost his place in Howe's team to summer signing Nick Pope. The 33-year-old is reportedly “open” to a move to Old Trafford, where new manager Erik Ten Hag wants more competition for David de Gea.
Meanwhile, new signing Alexander Isak is not involved this afternoon – despite travelling to Molineux. The striker, signed from Real Sociedad for £60million on Friday, is still waiting for his work permit.