Martin Dubravka left out of Newcastle United squad amid Manchester United transfer talks

Martin Dubravka has been left out of Newcastle United’s squad for the second game running.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 1:35 pm

Dubravka – who missed the club's midweek Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers due to what Eddie Howe described as “illness” – is a target for Manchester United.

Speaking on Friday, head coach Howe said: “There has been contact. In terms of a final outcome, I’m very reluctant to lose any important players to the group. That’s a decision that will be out of my hands.”

Dubravka, the club's No.1, has lost his place in Howe's team to summer signing Nick Pope. The 33-year-old is reportedly “open” to a move to Old Trafford, where new manager Erik Ten Hag wants more competition for David de Gea.

Meanwhile, new signing Alexander Isak is not involved this afternoon – despite travelling to Molineux. The striker, signed from Real Sociedad for £60million on Friday, is still waiting for his work permit.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
