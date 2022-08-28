Martin Dubravka left out of Newcastle United squad amid Manchester United transfer talks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Friday, head coach Howe said: “There has been contact. In terms of a final outcome, I’m very reluctant to lose any important players to the group. That’s a decision that will be out of my hands.”

Dubravka, the club's No.1, has lost his place in Howe's team to summer signing Nick Pope. The 33-year-old is reportedly “open” to a move to Old Trafford, where new manager Erik Ten Hag wants more competition for David de Gea.

Meanwhile, new signing Alexander Isak is not involved this afternoon – despite travelling to Molineux. The striker, signed from Real Sociedad for £60million on Friday, is still waiting for his work permit.