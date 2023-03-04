Shock Newcastle United recall as Eddie Howe makes three changes for Manchester City

Schar is not involved after taking a blow to the head in last weekend’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United at Wembley. Club captain Jamaal Lascelles – who has only started one Premier League game so far this season – replaces Schar in the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Saint-Maximin and Loris Karius also drop out of the starting XI, while Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope also come into the team at the Etihad Stadium.

Gordon is making his first start since joining the club from Everton in a £45million deal in January. Speaking yesterday, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “I’d say physically now he’s in a much better place than he was.

"We pride ourselves on our fitness levels and our ability as a team to run, to work. We have to with our style of play. You have to have players that are fit enough to deliver that. I’d say he is now (ready to start), yeah.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon has made three substitute appearances so far. Howe added: “He’s got a big part to play, I think he’s been working hard in the background between these games, because when he came to us, he was a little bit short of high-end fitness.

"So we’ve done that work with him. He’s looked really, really good, physically.”

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon at the Etihad Stadium ahead of his full debut.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Gordon. Subs: Dubravka, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad