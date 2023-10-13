Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 25-year-old agreed a new five year contract at Newcastle last week which is understood to include a release clause worth in the region of £100million. Although the new deal isn’t thought to have broken The Magpies’ strict wage structure, GOAL in Brazil have made a sensational claim Guimaraes now has the third highest salary in the Premier League behind Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.

The report suggests Guimaraes’ salary is comparable to that of Kevin De Bruyne’s at Manchester City, making him comfortably Newcastle’s highest earner. But De Bruyne is understood to be the top earner in the Premier League with a reported salary of £400,000-per-week according to various sources.

So it’s hard to know what exactly to make of this story. One thing that is clear is that Guimaraes’ new contract has given him an increase on his originally reported £120,000-per-week contract signed in January 2022.

But the suggestion that Newcastle have more than doubled the Brazilian’s salary amid Financial Fair Play constrictions when the player still had three years remaining on his previous deal is a bold one.

Following confirmation of his new contract at Newcastle, Guimaraes told the club website: “I’m absolutely delighted. The fans have made me feel at home since my first day here and I feel so loved in my life.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.

“I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening.

“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years.”