Newcastle United news: Simon Jordan has praised Amanda Staveley on the four-year anniversary of the completed takeover of the club.

Simon Jordan has praised Amanda Staveley for the work she did at Newcastle United in forcing through the takeover of the club back in 2021. This week marked the four-year anniversary of the PIF-led takeover of Newcastle United finally being completed by the Premier League.

That takeover had been in the works for around 18-months, but had not been given the green-light by the Premier League until October 7, 2021. A day before that deal was complete, Jordan described the takeover as ‘deader than a dead thing from dead land’ live on Talk Sport, a statement he has since revealed was already out of date within ten minutes of it being uttered.

“This idea that Newcastle is going to get bought by this PIF fund, this is deader than a dead thing from dead land,” Jordan said back in October 2021.

“It’s only the people that want to keep it running for their own motivations, whether that’s Amanda Staveley because she wants to save face for the Horlicks of a deal she’s manufactured, or whether it’s Newcastle fans because they’re wishing and wanting.”

Simon Jordan praises Amanda Staveley

Within 48 hours, Newcastle United had new owners and Staveley had finally completed a takeover of the club she had been linked with for four years at that point. Another four years on from that deal, and Newcastle United survived relegation despite going winless in their opening 14 games of the season and have since twice qualified for the Champions League and ended their seven decade long wait for a major domestic trophy.

It has been a remarkable rise on Tyneside, spearheaded by the work of Eddie Howe and his players. Whilst Staveley has now departed the club, the work she did in the first few years of new ownership helped turbocharge their ascent up the Premier League.

Speaking on the four year anniversary of the takeover, Jordan admitted that Staveley had proved him wrong and made him look like a ‘fool’ following his previous takeover comments.

“Well done to Amanda, she’s a hustler and she gets deals done,” Jordan told TalkSport .

“Fair play to her. She had a right to put me in my place and that’s what she tried to do.

“At the time I was very solid on why they wouldn’t get through the door because piracy was at the centre of it and the Premier League was having none of it because it was their product that was being hijacked. The moment they changed and copped to the piracy, which is what they did, all bets were off and of course I got made to look like a fool.”

Staveley, alongside her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, left their roles as Newcastle United co-owners last summer, with RB Sports and Media and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia increasing their shareholdings following the pair’s departure. Staveley has most recently been linked with a potential takeover of Tottenham Hotspur, although the club have denied that they are for sale following the departure of Daniel Levy.