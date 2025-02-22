Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has made a potentially contentious claim regarding Newcastle United and Leeds United.

In a statement that he admitted would ‘enrage’ Newcastle supporters, Jordan said he thinks Leeds United are a ‘bigger football club’.

Leeds are closing in on promotion back to the Premier League, sitting four points inside the automatic promotion places with a game in hand. A 2-1 win over Sunderland took Leeds seven points clear of Burnley in third place but The Clarets’ 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday cut the gap over the weekend.

Daniel Farke’s side lost last season’s Championship play-off final to Southampton but now look set to make amends as they lead the Championship heading into Monday’s top-of-the-table clash against second-placed Sheffield United.

When discussing Leeds on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “There are clubs that have a certain feel and sustain about them... I think Newcastle to some degree. I have often said Newcastle is a big club in Newcastle, but I think Leeds United, with all due respect to Newcastle fans which will enrage them, I think Leeds United is a bigger football club than Newcastle United.

“Leeds United have a different feel. You know when you’re in the presence of greatness and you know when you’re in the presence of size and scale.

“When you go and watch certain sides and you go to their grounds, you can see the nature of their fanbase, you can see the nature of the environment, you can feel the expectation of the fanbase and you know you’re at a big club.

“I always describe Elland Road, it’s not the nicest stadium but I’ve always felt it is the most intimidating stadium. And the fans in that great big stand that goes up are at you, and that even when they were a League One club.

“I remember taking us [Crystal Palace] down there and we got smashed by Leeds in the cup. It’s just the feel of that club.

“I know a lot of Leeds fans, I’ve spent time with people that have been involved with Leeds United on their board, I know it is a big club. It’s not a case of I think it is a big club, I know it is.”

‘Massive’ - Sheffield United boss has his say

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder chimed in on the debate ahead of his side’s encounter with Leeds on Monday.

He said: “[Leeds] are a massive club. I saw something recently about who's the bigger club, them or Newcastle United, and for me it's a toss of coin.”

It’s perhaps worth noting Wilder and Jordan are both 57 years old and grew up during Leeds’ most successful spell in the late 60s and early 70s.

Leeds United v Newcastle United - who are the ‘bigger club’?

Firstly, the perceived size of a football club is a largely subjective concept and in Jordan’s eyes, Leeds are ‘bigger’ than Newcastle. It’s an opinion rather than something that can be proven, though there are arguments for both sides.

Both Newcastle and Leeds are one-club cities though both have been starved of success in recent years. Throughout history, Newcastle have won more league titles (4-3) and FA Cups (6-1) than Leeds, who have one League Cup win to Newcastle’s zero.

But all of Leeds’ domestic honours have occurred since Newcastle last won a domestic competition back in 1955. Newcastle's St James’ Park is significantly larger than Elland Road and, as such, their average matchday attendance is roughly 16,000 higher.

Both clubs have enjoyed their fair share of European football over the years but their only honour in Europe has been in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. Leeds have won it twice while Newcastle’s only win came in 1969.

While Leeds have won all of their major honours since Newcastle’s last domestic trophy, recency bias works against them in the fact they have spent just three of the last 21 seasons playing top-flight football. That’s as many seasons as the club has spent in League One in the same period, a level Newcastle have never dropped to in their history.

So whether you agree with Jordan or not regarding who the bigger club are, there will probably never be a right or wrong answer. Though a League Cup win next month would certainly help Newcastle’s case!