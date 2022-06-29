The Dutch defender will officially become Newcastle’s third summer signing later this week after a fee in the region of £35million was agreed in principle with Lille.

Botman follows the signings of Nick Pope and Matt Targett so far this summer. The Magpies also brought Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn to the club in January.

While Newcastle’s spending so far in 2022 is just shy of £150million, Jordan has lauded the measured approach taken by the club’s new owners.

"It's not organic, it's reasonable, controlled, sensible growth,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“If you compare it to what Chelsea did and what Manchester City started to do in 2008 with the signing of Robinho and people of that nature and we've seen what other people have done, specifically and explicitly PSG, no this is not in the same space.

"What [Newcastle] are doing is sensible, it would appear. They are looking at the reality of the manager that they have recruited, they're looking at the landscape and they're trying to build a football club with some sensible infrastructure.

"If you can't learn from the mistakes that were made by Manchester City in 2008, when they went off and made some Hollywood signings like Robinho and it wasn't an ultimate success, it took them three or four years to get where they wanted to go and it was all part of a journey.”

Simon Jordan discussing Newcastle United's transfer business on talkSPORT (screengrab from talkSPORT).

The former Crystal Palace owner has previously been critical of Newcastle’s ownership model involving the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.

But the 54-year-old admits that The Magpies aren’t buying success in the way some had anticipated – though he has backed the club to ‘not stop spending’ as they bid to compete at the top end of the Premier League.

“I think Newcastle will spend some more money this summer, they will spend something equivalent, and I might be wrong, to what they spent in the January window,” Jordan added.

"That is not insignificant amounts of money but what it isn't is fuelling the argument that they're going to hyper-inflate the marketplace, that they're going to buy their way to success and be this force of evil because of a nature of the ownership model behind it has got more money than God.

"But they will spend money and compete on wages and inch-by-inch, yard-by-yard, Newcastle will spend and spend and spend and not stop spending.

"They might have a more controlled viewpoint where they're never going to dip out of a transfer market. Teams like Crystal Palace have got American ownership that is very wealthy but they will dip out of certain transfer markets or determine their transfer buying policy by who they have sold.