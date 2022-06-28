Newcastle United confirm Sven Botman signing with surprisingly low-key reveal

Newcastle United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Sven Botman from Lille.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:47 pm

The centre-back has agreed a five-year deal at St James’s Park after Newcastle’s reported £35million bid was accepted by Lille last week.

Botman flew directly to Newcastle on Monday morning to complete a medical and finalise his move.

One day before his signing was officially announced by The Magpies, Botman confirmed his departure from Lille via Instagram.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

And on Tuesday evening, the club confirmed his arrival but revealed that the formalities of the transfer are still yet to be concluded.

A short club statement read: “The formalities of the transfer are set to be concluded this week, following which the 22-year-old will officially become a Newcastle United player.”

Interestingly, Lille are still yet to confirm Botman’s as of on Tuesday night and Newcastle’s announcement didn’t feature any quotes from the player, who was pictured holding the new 2022-23 home shirt at St James’s Park.

Lille's Dutch defender Sven Botman celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, on February 6, 2022. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)
St James's ParkInstagram