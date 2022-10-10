Simon Jordan's brutal response to Newcastle United Wor Flags takeover jibe
Simon Jordan has hit back at Newcastle United supporters’ Wor Flags takeover dig aimed at him ahead of Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford at St James’s Park.
The Wor Flags display celebrated the anniversary of the Newcastle United takeover by quoting something Jordan had said on talkSPORT prior to the deal being completed.
The former Crystal Palace owner described the takeover as: “Deader than a dead thing from dead land.” Only for it to be completed shortly afterwards.
That infamous quote was displayed on a giant banner resembling the yellow Sky Sports News ticker in the Gallowgate Stand.
Following the completion of the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, Jordan admitted he got it ‘completely wrong’ and has since praised the manner in which Newcastle have conducted their business under new ownership.
"I think just be patient Newcastle, I’m enjoying watching them, I’m enjoying the development of the team, I’m pleasantly surprised by the manner in which they’ve operated,” he told talkSPORT previously.
But when given the chance to respond to Newcastle’s banner, Jordan pulled no punches as he joked: “I was surprised by that because [Jim White] said to me ‘it couldn’t have been the Newcastle fans because they can’t spell’.
“I was surprised to see it so well put together.”
Following the display, Newcastle went on to pick up their biggest Premier League win at St James’s Park since 2016 as a Bruno Guimaraes brace and further goals from Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and an Ethan Pinnock own goal saw Eddie Howe’s side celebrate the takeover anniversary in style.