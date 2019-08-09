'Since I was a kid I have been watching the Premier League' - Emil Krafth discusses dream Newcastle United move

Javier Manquillo has been Steve Bruce’s turn to right-back all the way through pre-season and looks set to continue when the Gunners head to Tyneside on Sunday.

United are not short on right-back options with DeAndre Yedlin and Jamie Sterry also able to play the role – but Sweden international Krafth is up for the first-team fight as he pursues his Premier League dream.

“It has been a very busy few days but I am delighted to sign with Newcastle United,” he said.

“When a Premier League team wants to sign you, of course you are happy.

“I know Newcastle is a big club and it’s a good moment in my career to take a step forward.

“I played against these players in the World Cup and since I was a kid I have been watching the Premier League every week.

“I have seen all of these players many times, so I know a little bit about them.

“I don't come here to not show what I am good at – I came to do my best and play as much as possible. I will fight for my spot - I have to fight with some very good players.”

Signed for around £5million, 25-year-old Krafth comes with experience of not only the World Cup last summer with Sweden, but also having spent time playing in THREE different countries.

Starting his career at Lagans AIK, then Östers and Helsingborgs in his homeland, Krafth then headed to Bologna in Serie A and on to Ligue 1 Amiens.

It’s this experience he believes will stand him in good stead ahead of his Premier League bow.

“Every country I have played in I have learned a lot,” he told NUFC TV.

“In Italy there was a lot of tactics, in France the game was a little more like the Premier League.

“I am solid, physical and good with the ball. I am strong with one-on-one defending.