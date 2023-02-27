As Newcastle’s long trophy drought continued, Man United ended a comparatively small drought of their own as Ten Hag led the club to its first major trophy in six years as first half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford helped them to a 2-0 win at Wembley Stadium.

Ferguson won 38 trophies over 26 years as Man United manager and was pleased to see Ten Hag win silverware at the first attempt.

“United is based on success and he’s gone the right way about it,” Ferguson told Sky Sports. “His signings have been really good, I think that was important.

Erik ten Hag (C), Manager of Manchester United, Assistant Managers, Mitchell van der Gaag (L) and Steve McClaren celebrate with the Carabao Cup trophy following victory in the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

"He’s got a grip of the club which is really big for him. You come to United and you try to get off to a good start right away.”

Ferguson also acknowledged the work of one of his former assistants, Steve McClaren. McClaren was assistant manager at Manchester United under Ferguson from 1999 to 2001 and returned as Ten Hag’s assistant last year.

Manager Erik ten Hag and Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United celebrate in the dressing room after the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"Erik has Steve McClaren and Steve was here with us for a few years so that experience helps and Steve will play a big part in that,” he added.