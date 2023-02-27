Sir Alex Ferguson credits former Newcastle United boss after Manchester United’s Carabao Cup win
Sir Alex Ferguson has praised the job Erik Ten Hag and his staff have done following Manchester United’s Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle United on Sunday.
As Newcastle’s long trophy drought continued, Man United ended a comparatively small drought of their own as Ten Hag led the club to its first major trophy in six years as first half goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford helped them to a 2-0 win at Wembley Stadium.
Ferguson won 38 trophies over 26 years as Man United manager and was pleased to see Ten Hag win silverware at the first attempt.
“United is based on success and he’s gone the right way about it,” Ferguson told Sky Sports. “His signings have been really good, I think that was important.
"He’s got a grip of the club which is really big for him. You come to United and you try to get off to a good start right away.”
Ferguson also acknowledged the work of one of his former assistants, Steve McClaren. McClaren was assistant manager at Manchester United under Ferguson from 1999 to 2001 and returned as Ten Hag’s assistant last year.
"Erik has Steve McClaren and Steve was here with us for a few years so that experience helps and Steve will play a big part in that,” he added.
McClaren spent time as Newcastle manager during the 2015-16 season but won just seven of his 31 matches in charge of the club. He was sacked following a 3-1 defeat to Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth and The Magpies were relegated at the end of the season.