Dinamo Tbilisi forward Vakhtang Salia shared his support for Newcastle United ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool (4:30pm kick-off).

Salia is set to join Newcastle from the Georgian club once he turns 18 in August and visited the club’s Darsley Park training ground and St James’ Park earlier this year. The 17-year-old spoke to key Newcastle figures such as head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell.

The Magpies beat several club’s to Salia’s signature with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United both previously interested.

The forward has scored six goals in 31 league appearances for Dinamo and has just started a new season in the Georgian top flight. But he will be keeping a close eye on his future club this Sunday with the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Newcastle United incoming signing shares Carabao Cup final post

Salia took the Instagram to share Newcastle United’s ‘All roads lead to Wembley, be loud, be proud, HOWAY THE LADS’ post from the club’s official account. Several Newcastle players have also shared the post on their respective social media accounts.

After his arrival at Newcastle in the summer, Salia is likely to be loaned out for the 2025-26 season.

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be tasked with lining up a loan move for Salia as part of his new role at head of strategic football partnerships at Newcastle. The club are making a conscious effort to carefully select loan clubs for players and ensure they are physically and mentally prepared before being sent out on loan.

So with the best part of a year to plan, Salia’s loan should be carefully selected. The club previously had success with sending Yankuba Minteh out on loan to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season which resulted in the young winger being sold for £33million to Brighton & Hove Albion without playing a game for Newcastle.

But there have also been frustrating loans for players such as Garang Kuol, who spent last season in the Netherlands at Volendam but struggled for game time amid fitness issues.

Salia’s loan is likely to be abroad with the Dutch, Belgian and Danish leagues preferred by Newcastle as potential destinations.

Salia set to make ‘dream’ Newcastle United move

Following his arrival at Newcastle Salia told the club website: “The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.

“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia. I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.

“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”