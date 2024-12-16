Two key players will be suspended for Ipswich Town v Newcastle United in the Premier League this Saturday.

Ipswich striker Liam Delap picked up his fifth booking of the season after the full-time whistle in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. Meanwhile, Newcastle midfielder Joelinton was shown his fifth booking of the season during the 4-0 win over Leicester City at St James’ Park.

Both players will now miss the game as Premier League rules state any player who is shown five yellow cards inside the opening 19 league games must serve a one-match suspension. Dan Burn has already served such a suspension for Newcastle while Sandro Tonali and Fabian Schar are just one booking away each.

The trip to Ipswich will be Newcastle’s 17 game of the season with just Aston Villa and Manchester United to follow before the suspension threshold moves to 10 yellow cards and 32 matches.

On Joelinton’s booking, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's bizarre how things work, I was on the side with him saying Joey don't get booked and he's like 'don't worry, I won't' then two minutes later he gets booked so you just couldn't make it up but sometimes these things happen.

“I'm disappointed to lose him because he's the type of player we need in every away game. He's such a wholehearted player so at least he can play free and play his normal game.”

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton will miss their clash against Ipswich Town next weekend. | AFP via Getty Images

Delap, who has scored six times in 16 appearances for Ipswich so far this season, was booked as tempers flared after the full-time whistle in a match where The Tractor Boys grabbed a stoppage-time winner. Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri was shown a second yellow card while Delap was also booked in an incident Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna claimed he ‘didn’t see’.

But the Premier League have confirmed Delap’s booking, ruling him out of the Newcastle match at Portman Road on Saturday. Ipswich head into the match with only one recognised striker available in Ali Al-Hamadi, who started last season with AFC Wimbledon in League Two.

Newcastle will be without Joelinton due to suspension but also have several injury issues too with Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles ruled out. Sven Botman is closing in on a return to first-team action but Saturday is likely to come too soon for the 24-year-old.