Southampton’s 5-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday night proved to be Russell Martin’s final match in charge of the Saints.

Southampton conceded all five goals in the first-half against Ange Postecoglou’s side to keep them rooted to the bottom of the table and nine points from safety. Martin spent 18-months at St Mary’s, helping guide them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking with a win in the Championship Play-Off final against Leeds United in May.

A statement released by the Saints confirming Martin’s departure read: ‘Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world.

‘However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We have all been on the same page in recognising the urgency of needing results to improve.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months. Everyone connected with Southampton FC will always have fantastic memories of last season, especially the Play-Off Final win in May.’

Southampton face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final on Wednesday before a trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday. Among the early contenders for the role is Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl with Southampton ‘admirers’ of the 35-year-old and the work he has done at Hillsborough.

Graham Potter has also been linked with the vacancy with former Newcastle United manager, Rafa Benitez, also being tipped as Martin’s potential successor. Benitez’s last job came in Spain with Celta Vigo - a role he departed in March after less than a season in charge.

Benitez’s name was also briefly linked with becoming Wolves’ new manager following Gary O’Neil’s departure on Sunday morning. However, it appears that Wolves will instead move for Al-Shabab manager Vitor Pereira.

The 56-year-old has never managed in England but has had jobs in Portugal, Germany, Turkey, China, Brazil and in Saudi Arabia.