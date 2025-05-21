Sky Sports make ‘bizarre’ Newcastle United v Everton decision that will impact fans

Newcastle United v Everton will not be shown on Sky Sports this weekend | Getty Images

Newcastle United face Everton in the final game of the Premier League season - but the match won’t be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Newcastle United are just one win away from Champions League football and host Everton on Sunday knowing that a place in the Premier League’s top five will be theirs if they can record their 21st win of the campaign. The Toffees, meanwhile, will end the season 13th in the table, no matter what happens at the weekend.

David Moyes’ side bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park on Sunday, with this weekend’s game marking their final ever Premier League match before their move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Despite having very little to play for, Everton will be stern opponents for Newcastle this weekend and many will have memories of their 1-1 draw in this fixture last season - two dropped points which cost them greatly in their search of European football.

A sold-out St James’ Park will undoubtedly create an atmosphere that Howe’s side can thrive in on Sunday and it will be down to each and every fan inside the stadium to help their side get over the line. For those not in attendance, watching the game could prove significantly more difficult, though.

Sky Sports release Premier League TV picks

In a bizarre announcement, Sky Sports have revealed that they won’t be showing Newcastle United’s clash with Everton on Sunday. Instead, they will show the dead rubber between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

The Reds and Eagles will meet in the Community Shield ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and will have their game broadcast on TV this weekend, despite neither side having anything to play for. Of course, Liverpool will celebrate their title triumph after the match with a trophy lift, but the 90 minutes that precede that moment is largely irrelevant, unlike events at St James’ Park.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea’s clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground has been picked for TV coverage. A win for the Blues would seal their place in next season’s Champions League, whilst a Forest victory would give them a place in the top five if the Magpies or Aston Villa drop points.

A draw on the banks of the River Trent does very little for either club. The Villains, meanwhile, travel to Old Trafford and know that they will secure Champions League qualification if they win and one of Newcastle or Chelsea drop points or Manchester City lose.

All of these permutations mean that it will be a nerve jangling 90 minutes on Tyneside and whilst Newcastle’s objective is clear, win at all costs, there will undoubtedly be a few twists and turns to endure before the 90 minutes is up. That will be of little solace to fans not at St James’ Park, however, who will have to rely on a variety of mediums to keep up to date with the action on Tyneside and in the other games directly impacting Newcastle’s Champions League hopes.