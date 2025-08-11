Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been subject to transfer interest yet again. | Getty Images

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been subject to fresh transfer interest heading into the final weeks of the summer window.

Trippier is no stranger to transfer interest and speculation since joining Newcastle from Atletico Madrid for £12million in 2022.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League have all been credited with an interest in the right-back during his time at Newcastle.

The most serious transfer scrutiny came in January 2024 after Bayern Munich saw a £13million bid for Trippier turned down. Although Trippier was open to the move and a reunion with two of his former Tottenham Hotspur teammates, Harry Kane and Eric Dier, he was quick to declare his commitment to Newcastle once the bid was rejected.

Trippier requested to speak to the media to discuss the transfer and reinforce his commitment to Newcastle. Despite dropping behind Tino Livramento in the pecking order at Newcastle, Trippier played a key role in helping the club secure a first domestic trophy in 70 years with a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in March before qualifying for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

Sky Sports: Champions League club ‘very keen’ on Kieran Trippier

Just when it looked set to be a quiet transfer window for Trippier, Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have been credited with an interest in the 34-year-old.

Monaco finished third in the French league last season and will be competing with Newcastle in the 2025/26 Champions League.

According to Sky Sports, Monaco are considering an approach for Trippier as they are ‘very keen’ on the right-back, who is into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park. And once again, he has been linked with a reunion with Dier, who has since left Bayern to join Monaco.

Although Trippier is no longer a guaranteed starter at Newcastle, the club’s stance has not changed from January 2024 as they intend to keep hold of the experienced defender. Trippier lifted the Carabao Cup as Newcastle vice-captain alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Jamaal Lascelles at Wembley Stadium and again on Newcastle’s Town Moor in the trophy celebrations back in March.

Trippier played a key role in Newcastle’s cup final win, grabbing an assist for Dan Burn’s opener. He then played a key role in Newcastle’s Champions League charge as he helped the side climb into the top three with a run of six wins in seven matches between March and May.

Trippier then dropped out of the side due to injury as Newcastle ended the season in fifth place.

Newcastle United want to keep Kieran Trippier for 2025/26 season

Trippier turns 35 next month and is out of contract at the end of the season, but remains a very highly-rated player in the eyes of Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who has already signalled his intent to keep hold of his first-ever signing for the club.

When asked if there were many better right-backs in the Premier League than Trippier, Newcastle head coach Howe said last season: “No, I don't think there are. I think it's a real testament to his ability, his physical ability to do what he does at his age.

“It's not easy. He's playing one of the hardest positions to execute. He's a difference maker for us. He brings obvious qualities on the ball, but his leadership skills and his experience helps us in so many different ways.”

Howe added: “It goes without saying. We want to keep our best players and add to the squad if possible. And that's a big thing.”