Leeds United have been linked with a move for Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham have made a decision regarding the future of striker Rodrigo Muniz amid Premier League interest.

The 24-year-old Brazilian scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for Fulham last season, including a late winner against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in February.

Muniz has been targeted by newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2025/26 season. Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in the striker, but more on that later.

Muniz joined Fulham from Flamengo in 2021 for £7million and has gone on to score 26 goals in 97 appearances for the club, while also having a brief spell on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship which saw him score twice in 18 appearances.

Sky Sports deliver Leeds United transfer blow

Sky Sports reported this week that Fulham have ‘no intention’ of selling Muniz this summer as he remains an important part of Marco Silva’s plans at Craven Cottage.

The interest in Muniz comes after a solid campaign for Fulham and the fact he is entering the final year of his contract. Fulham do have a one-year extension option in the Brazilian’s contract, so they are in no rush to sell this summer.

Leeds had been linked with a move for Muniz as Daniel Farke looks to add firepower to his side. The Whites head into the new season with 2024/25 Championship Golden Boot winner Joël Piroe set to lead the line after scoring 19 goals in 46 games in the second tier.

Newcastle United ‘interest’ in Rodrigo Muniz

Newcastle were loosely linked with an interest in Muniz earlier in the summer but Fulham’s transfer stance doesn’t come as a major blow to The Magpies’ transfer plans.

The Gazette understands the club didn’t hold a serious interest in the Brazilian and have been pursuing other attacking options this past month, namely Muniz’s compatriot Joao Pedro.

Talks are ongoing with Brighton & Hove Albion regarding a potential deal for the 23-year-old forward. An initial £50million bid has been reported but, as per The Times, has been rejected.

Brighton value Joao Pedro at around the £60million mark which, if met by Newcastle, would come close to the £63million record transfer fee paid for Alexander Isak to Real Sociedad in 2022.

Newcastle have been tracking Joao Pedro since the start of Eddie Howe’s tenure at St James’ Park and came close to signing him before they made a move for Isak three years ago. The Brazilian wants to leave Brighton this summer and the club are open to selling him, but only at the right price.

As such, there is confidence from Newcastle’s end when it comes to getting a deal done. Meanwhile, there is less confidence over a move for Anthony Elanga with Nottingham Forest not wanting to sell the winger having rejected an initial £45million bid form The Magpies.