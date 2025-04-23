Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The speculation surrounding Newcastle United Matheus Cunha’s future at Wolverhampton Wanderers is gathering pace ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cunha signed a new contract at Wolves in January, which includes a £64million release clause that can be triggered by clubs this summer transfer window.

Newcastle have been alerted to Cunha’s potential availability this summer and are considering triggering the significant release clause. But The Magpies face stiff competition with the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Arsenal also credited with an interest.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the Brazilian’s signature but Newcastle will be hoping that the potential of Champions League football and playing alongside compatriots Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton will be an added pull for Cunha when deciding his future.

Sky Sports provide Matheus Cunha transfer update

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Sky Sports’ transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol provided an update regarding Cunha’s future at Wolves.

He said: “Our understanding is that there are five Premier League clubs at the moment who want to sign Matheus Cunha. Of course one of them is Manchester United.

“Now this year we know that clubs like Arsenal and Aston Villa have held exploratory talks about signing Cunha. We reported in January that Nottingham Forest were also interested in signing him.

“We're being told today that there's no way that Nottingham Forest are going to be spending £64 million on a player, even though it would be on a player as good as Cunha.

“£64 million of course is his release clause and his new contract. Interestingly, this evening I'm just being told as well, surprise, surprise, clubs in Saudi Arabia are now also prepared to trigger Cunha's release clause.

“Saudi clubs are targeting the best players they can buy and Matheus Cunha is certainly a player who's on their radar.

“I asked the question, would Matheus Cunha really want to move to Manchester United? At the moment everybody knows United are not playing particularly well, are 14th in the Premier League table. I was told that the player sees [Manchester] United as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“One source has even told us that Cunha loves Manchester United, and we're also being told if somebody puts the money on the table, £64 million, then he will leave Wolves this summer.”

So if Manchester United were to trigger Cunha’s release clause, they will be primed to sign him. And The Red Devils leading the race is a message echoed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano provides Matheus Cunha transfer update

Although Newcastle have made Cunha a top target, Man United are already discussing personal terms with the Brazilian.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted: “Manchester United are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves as negotiations are ongoing.

“Personal terms are being discussed, as Man Utd are aware of more clubs keen + £62.5m release clause available. Good feelings after initial contacts between Cunha and #MUFC.”

Romano later added: “More on Matheus Cunha and Man United. The feeling between player side and club side on new meeting was very positive, after project explained and terms discussed. More meetings will be needed but Man United feel they’re leading the race for Cunha.”

Cunha has enjoyed an impressive season as part of a struggling Wolves side with 16 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions. Due to his release clause situation, he is likely to leave the club this summer.