Newcastle United could be without four players for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Brighton following a fresh tranining ground injury update.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall will miss the trip to the Amex Stadium with Newcastle United due to injury. Assistant manager Jason Tindall is also suspended for the match after picking up his third yellow card of the season against Ipswich last time out.

Meanwhile, Joelinton will not feature for Eddie Howe’s side as they look to get one step closer to Champions League qualification.

Newcastle sit third in the Premier League table following a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town. They were without Joelinton for the match and there are fears the Brazilian’s season is over following a flare-up of a knee injury that previously kept him out of action for around a month.

Eddie Howe reveals Joelinton injury for NUFC

Following Saturday’s win at St James’ Park, Howe was asked about Joelinton’s absence.

The Newcastle boss said: “Yeah, he's going to see a specialist, actually.

“I'm sure he'll be scanned there as well. But he trained [last Friday] but just felt his knee wasn't 100% right.

“And that's the knee that he had an injury with earlier in the season. He's done brilliantly to play through the number of games that he has without being 100% fit.

“But he got to the point where he felt he needed a slight intervention. So let's keep our fingers crossed it's not serious.”

Howe also confirmed that winger Anthony Gordon was ‘not 100%’ despite featuring from the bench in the win over Ipswich. Gordon’s last start for Newcastle came almost two months ago against Brighton in the FA Cup defeat at St James’ Park.

The England start was sent off in that match before picking up an injury that sidelined him following his suspension.

Sky Sports provide Newcastle United training ground injury update

With behind the scenes access to Newcastle United’s training session on Tuesday, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie confirmed that Joelinton was not in training at Darsley Park while Gordon was in full training.

Downie posted a picture from the Newcastle training ground on X along with the caption: “No Joelinton at training for Newcastle on a hot & sunny day at Benton for this morning.

“The midfielder has seen a specialist on a knee problem that saw him miss the win over Ipswich. However ,Anthony Gordon was in full training as #NUFC gear up for a crucial trip to Brighton on Sunday.”

Newcastle looking to secure Champions League qualification

Newcastle could be as low as fifth in the Premier League table come kick-off on Sunday afternoon (2pm) with Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in action before them.

The Magpies sit two points inside the Champions League qualification places with four games left to play. Following Brighton they host Chelsea at St James’ Park before a trip to Arsenal.

They host Everton on the final day of the campaign, where they will look to confirm Champions League football for the second time in three seasons.

And Howe will be hoping to have Joelinton back to full fitness before the end of the campaign given the crucial role he plays as part of Newcastle’s midfield.